Zacks: Analysts Expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Antero Resources.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AR opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.75.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Resources (AR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.