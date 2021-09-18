Zacks: Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.43 Billion

Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.90 billion to $26.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.42 billion to $26.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $442,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AN traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $120.46. 5,629,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $125.21.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

