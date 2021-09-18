Zacks: Analysts Expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Corsair Gaming posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRSR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. 1,823,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

