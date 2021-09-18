Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Brokerages expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce sales of $119.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $471.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVBF opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after purchasing an additional 628,007 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the second quarter worth $7,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 258,143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 641.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

