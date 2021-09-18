Zacks: Analysts Expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will announce $326.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $335.19 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $300.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.28. The stock had a trading volume of 370,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,721. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

