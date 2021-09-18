Zacks: Analysts Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Post Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will report earnings per share of $2.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 176.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $15.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 446.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Encore Wire by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 74,039 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $76.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 2.17%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.