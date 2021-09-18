Zacks: Analysts Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.03 Million

Brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $784.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $780.00 million to $788.06 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $664.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.12 million.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

EEFT stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.55. 441,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,356. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.62. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.