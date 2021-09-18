Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to post $34.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.71 million. Gladstone Commercial posted sales of $33.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year sales of $138.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after buying an additional 402,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after buying an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

