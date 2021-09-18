Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). IRIDEX posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.15 million, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

