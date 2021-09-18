Zacks: Analysts Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Provident Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFS. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE PFS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,605. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.05. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.