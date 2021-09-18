Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce sales of $766.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $773.01 million. The Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $517.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 1,365,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,119. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

