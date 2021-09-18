Zacks: Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) to post $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 916,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26. UFP Industries has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

