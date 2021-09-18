Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.66. Bath & Body Works reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBWI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,729,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,853,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBWI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,465. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

