Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,270. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. 714,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,451. Cohu has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.