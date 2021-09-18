Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). Compugen reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CGEN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. Compugen has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,313,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 572,852 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 2,090.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 500,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 477,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Compugen by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 446,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth about $3,477,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compugen by 207.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 383,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 259,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

