Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Heat Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,198.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 138,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

