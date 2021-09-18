Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $230.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $230.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.53 million and the highest is $231.10 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $894.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, S&T Bank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 158,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HURN traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 346,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,998. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

