Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to Post -$2.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) to report ($2.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full year earnings of ($7.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orphazyme A/S.

ORPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORPH opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $166.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

