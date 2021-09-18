Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $567.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.54.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $9,629,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

