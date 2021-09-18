Zacks: Brokerages Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). AxoGen reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $16.53. The stock had a trading volume of 309,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,735. The company has a market capitalization of $684.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $11.04 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.