Zacks: Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $284.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

