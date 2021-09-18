Zacks: Brokerages Expect CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings. CTI BioPharma posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01).

CTIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Shares of CTIC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $284.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.76. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Earnings History and Estimates for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

