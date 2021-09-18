Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Post $0.26 EPS

Brokerages expect that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Colliers Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,082 shares of company stock worth $7,901,238 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 89.7% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Five9 by 214.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $118.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -246.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

