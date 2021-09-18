Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). IMV reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMV will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IMV.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IMV in the second quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV stock remained flat at $$1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. 209,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,662. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $142.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

