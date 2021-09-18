Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post $21.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.53 billion and the lowest is $19.22 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $22.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $93.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 billion to $95.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $92.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.34 billion to $96.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.03. 5,835,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.