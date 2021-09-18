Zacks: Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report sales of $405.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $417.88 million and the lowest is $398.20 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $353.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $428.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,924,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,130. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $49.82. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

