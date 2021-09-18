Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.96. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of BK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.15. 11,539,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,537. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

