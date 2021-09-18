Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) to Hold

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

CMPGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compass Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.50.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $23.78.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.