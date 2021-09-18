Zacks Investment Research Lowers AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) to Sell

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

RERE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NYSE RERE opened at $9.03 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

