Zacks Investment Research Lowers Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $458.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Charles River exited the second quarter of 2021 on a strong note, with better-than-expected revenues and earnings. Robust demand in the Biologics Testing Solutions and Microbial Solutions businesses drove Manufacturing Solutions revenues in the reported quarter. Based on a strong second-quarter performance and expectations of robust client demand through the remainder of the year, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. Meanwhile, the company expects strong synergies from the acquisition of Cognate, which will help it to offer CDMO services in the high-growth, high-science cell and gene therapy sector. Expansion of both margins is encouraging as well. Over the past three months, Charles River has been outperforming its industry. Yet, escalating costs are a concern. Stiff competition and foreign currency fluctuation are other woes.”

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $440.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $416.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.83. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $205.97 and a 52-week high of $450.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,286,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.