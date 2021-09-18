Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.22.

Shares of AQUA opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

