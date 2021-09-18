Zacks Investment Research Lowers Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

