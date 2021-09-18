Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) to Buy

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

ASXC stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $463.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $8,156,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.