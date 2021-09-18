Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Buy

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get Bank First alerts:

BFC stock opened at $69.81 on Thursday. Bank First has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $535.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank First will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank First (BFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.