Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KFY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average is $66.90. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 10,681 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $730,687.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,889.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,370 shares of company stock worth $5,577,110 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

