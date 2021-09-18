Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Buy

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PBLA opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.88.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 196,349 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

