Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Buy

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE TPB opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.70. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $61.08. The firm has a market cap of $834.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

