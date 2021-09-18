Zero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,854.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $23,854.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.00286135 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00139037 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00196911 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,489,412 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

