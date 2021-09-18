ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $16.56 million and $866,402.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00134386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.24 or 0.00752541 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,091,404 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

