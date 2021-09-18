Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $847.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zogenix by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Zogenix by 79.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zogenix by 39.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,433 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,781,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

