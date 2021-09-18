Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Zscaler worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,313 shares of company stock worth $86,202,144. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $275.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

