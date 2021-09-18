Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $1.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Zumiez reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zumiez by 93.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

