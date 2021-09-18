Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.130-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$342 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.20 million.Zuora also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$-0.020 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE:ZUO opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. Zuora has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $1,040,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $78,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,852 shares of company stock worth $4,229,499. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.