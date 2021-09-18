Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Update

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY opened at $41.82 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZURVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

