ZUSD (ZUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,869.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $5,869.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00072536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.34 or 0.00121259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00174683 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.03 or 0.07130953 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,044.09 or 0.99853537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.28 or 0.00865178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

