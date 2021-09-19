$0.06 EPS Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.02. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

