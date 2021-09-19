-$0.13 EPS Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.14). PolarityTE reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 266.25% and a negative return on equity of 103.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 177.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 840,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,749,765. PolarityTE has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

