-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTRX shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 92.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 304,841 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 72.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $16.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.74.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

