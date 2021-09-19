-$0.19 EPS Expected for Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Hepion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

HEPA opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

