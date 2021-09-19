-$0.19 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN opened at $5.80 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after buying an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,178,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

