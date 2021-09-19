-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Magenta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.
Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $456.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.33. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.
Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile
Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.
